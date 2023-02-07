GID Co-chairs Visit Tbilisi

Geneva International Discussions Co-chairs paid visit to Tbilisi on February 6-7. The delegation composed of European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia and Co-Chair of the Geneva International Discussions, Toivo Klaar, the representative of the United Nations in the international discussions in Geneva Jihan Sultanoglu, and the co-moderator of the Geneva discussions and senior political officer from the OSCE Conflict Prevention Center Siegfried Viober, held meetings at the Administration of the Government and Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Meeting of Co-Chairs with PM Irakli Garibashvili

The situation in the occupied territories of Georgia was discussed at the meeting between Prime Minister Irakli Gharibashvili and the Co-Chairs of GID.

It was noted that it is important to resolve conflicts peacefully. In this context, the importance of achieving effective, tangible results in the format of international negotiations in Geneva, was emphasized as well as the need to renew the Gali IPRM meetings.

Irakli Gharibashvili thanked Toivo Klaar for his personal efforts in the process of peaceful resolution of the conflict and once again confirmed the commitment of the Georgian government to the policy of peaceful resolution of the conflict.

Meeting at the MFA

On 6 February, a meeting was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs with the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Negotiations from the European Union, the United Nations and the OSCE.

At the meeting, the sides stressed the importance of the smooth and effective functioning of the Geneva International Discussions as the only platform for negotiations between Georgia and Russia on the issue of Russia’s implementation of the 12 August 2008 ceasefire agreement.

In this context, the importance of making progress on the main issues on the agenda of the international negotiations in Geneva was stressed: Russia’s fulfilment of its international obligations under the ceasefire agreement and the safe and dignified return of internally displaced persons and refugees.

Earlier last week, the Co-Chairs announced about the postponement to April of the Geneva round planned for February 21-22. In the press-statement the Co-Chairs reiterated their commitment to engage in consultations in person with all participants. Spokesperson for the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia told Civil.ge that the meeting was postponed “because of “timing issues.”

The “foreign minister” of Russia-occupied Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba issued a statement on January 31, saying the 57 GID round was “unilaterally” canceled by the EU, UN, and OSCE. He said the decision is “partisan in nature” and “creates additional threats to stability and security.”

Russian MFA of Russia in its statement, assessed the postponement of GID round in February as “absolutely artificial” and assessed this decision, “taken without preliminary consultations with all delegations as the continuation of the destructive course of the westerners aimed at blocking the work of GID.

Abkhaz and Russian participants of GID refused to meet with co-Chairs for scheduled meetings in the beginning of February. Russian MFA, noted that both “Abkhaz and Ossetian allies fully agree with Russian assessments”.

Meeting between PM Irakli Garibashvili and EUSR Toivo Klaar

Today, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the European Union Special Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia and Co-Chair of the Geneva International Discussions, Toivo Klaar.

The sides discussed the security environment and challenges in the region. The meeting noted Georgia’s successful mediation, which resulted in Azerbaijan handing over prisoners of war to the Armenian side and Armenia handing over maps of mined areas, followed by the meeting of the two presidents in Tbilisi.

The Prime Minister expressed his willingness to play a mediating role between the two countries in the future, with the aim of promoting speed and stability in the region.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)