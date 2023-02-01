57th Geneva International Discussions Round Postponed

The 57th round of the Geneva International Discussions (GID) – the multilateral forum to address security and humanitarian consequences of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008 – will be held in April 2023 instead of February 21-22.

We had to postpone the next GID round but are ready to engage. pic.twitter.com/cEOwP3omnS — Toivo Klaar (@ToivoKlaar) January 31, 2023

“I can confirm on behalf of EU Special Representative Toivo Klaar that the Co-Chairs have announced to the participants of the GID that the next round, which was initially scheduled for February 2023, would have to be postponed to early April 2023 because of timing issues,” Henri Duquenne, Spokesperson for the EUSpecial Representative for the South Caucasus and the crisis in Georgia told Civil.ge

The “foreign minister” of Russia-occupied Abkhazia, Inal Ardzinba issued a statement on January 31, saying the 57 GID round was “unilaterally” canceled by the EU, UN, and OSCE. He said the decision is “partisan in nature” and “creates additional threats to stability and security.”

Noting that such cancellations “without any objective reasons and without agreement with the participants” occurred before Ardzinba said, “the Abkhazian side decided to refuse entry to the territory of the Republic of Abkhazia of the delegation of the Co-Chairs of the Geneva International Discussions, who planned to come on February 8-9 to meet with officials.”

EUSR spokesperson told Civil.ge “the Co-Chairs were and are still ready to undertake consultations with all participants both on the subject of the upcoming round, as well as on the GID process generally. Therefore, it is of course, disappointing that the Abkhaz participants did not consider such consultations useful at this time.”

Civil. ge contacted the MFA of Georgia for further information and will update this article with their comment.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)