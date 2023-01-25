Media: Georgian Police Use Russian, Belarusian Software for Forensics Databases

Georgian law enforcement reportedly uses software made in Russia and Belarus to treat and store its forensics data. This is based on the public procurement data research by Ask.gov.ge, an open data research portal, as reported by next.on.ge, an online media outlet.

According to the study, police forensics use face recognition and ballistics software made by the Russian company Papillon Systems and fingerprint analysis software made by the Belarusian company Todes Ltd. The same study notes that the Russian Security Service and the law enforcement agencies of occupied Abkhazia are among the clients of the Russian company. The Ministry of Internal Affairs spent a total of GEL 1,360,576 on the purchase of all three software products.

According to the study, the Interior Ministry has been cooperating with Papillon Systems since 2013. The last software update was procured in 2020. Since 2018, Georgian investigative bodies have been using Arsenal, a ballistic expertise system from the same manufacturer.

A contract with the Belarusian company Todes Ltd., which provides software for fingerprint matching, has reportedly been active since 2013 and was last updated in 2015.

Civil.ge has approached the Ministry of Interior for the comments and will update this article accordingly when and if the response is received.

