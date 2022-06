Garibashvili, Pashinyan Meet in Dilijan

On June 18, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili paid a visit to northern Armenia’s spa town of Dilijan to meet with his Armenian counterpart Nikol Pashinyan.

The two Prime Ministers discussed bilateral relations and cooperation in the fields of trade, economy, transport, logistics, and culture, per the Georgian Government’s press release.

The parties also touched on the current situation and challenges facing the region.

The PMs also expressed readiness for future cooperation and the deepening of “friendly” relations.

