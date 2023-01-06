Georgian Transgender Woman Found Dead in Belgium

A Georgian national, Liza Kistauri, was found dead in the Belgian city of Antwerp, the Georgian Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed to Civil.ge, adding that the Georgian Embassy in Belgium remains in contact with the victim’s family as well as Belgian law enforcement.

Liza Kistauri rose to media celebrity about a decade ago. She came out as a transgender woman in 2018 and later moved to Belgium.

Today, Formula TV reported with reference to the Belgian Federal Prosecutor’s Office, that “last Monday, the body of a 26-year-old woman was discovered in an Antwerp apartment” and investigative measures were launched.

The death has been widely reported in the Georgian media two days prior to the official confirmation. The victim’s family had initially denied the news, which led to a professional and online discussion about media ethics.

