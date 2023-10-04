The Daily Beat: 3 October

The Constitutional Court launched its first public hearing over the President’s impeachment case. The Court is considering the President’s alleged violation of the constitution while conducting foreign visits to lobby for the country’s EU candidacy without the government’s authorization. This is a precedent-setting case as it is the first time that the Constitutional Court of Georgia has started considering the impeachment case. Salome Zurabishvili did not attend her trial but was duly represented by former GD vice-speaker Tamar Chugoshvili and former constitutional court judge Maia Kopaleishvili.

Before the hearing, President Zurabishvili published her official letter addressed to his majesty, the King Philippe of Belgium, apologizing for canceling her attendance at the inauguration event of “EUROPALIA Georgia,” citing the government’s unsubstantiated refusal for her visit to Belgium and scheduled constitutional court hearing over the impeachment case.

Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, who is on a two-day official visit to Strasbourg, held meetings with the European Commissioner for Economy, Paolo Gentiloni, the European Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, EU Commission Executive Vice-President and Trade Commissioner, Valdis Dombrovskis and the EU Commissioner for Crisis Management, Janez Lenarčič. Apparently, in a last bid, Minister Darchiashvili attempted to consolidate political support among the high-level EC representatives just a few weeks prior to publishing the EC report on Georgia’s EU candidacy.

In the framework of a regional trip to support peace, the head of the Anglican Church, the Archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, arrived in Georgia, where he met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili. According to the government press release, PM Garibashvili and Justin Welby discussed the security and grave humanitarian situation on Georgia’s occupied territories and other regional challenges. During the meeting, the Prime Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to peaceful conflict settlement.

President of Slovenia’s National Assembly Urška Klakočar Zupančič, accompanied by a few other Slovenian lawmakers, visited Georgia as the two countries celebrate 30 years of diplomatic relations. President Zupančič met with Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili, discussing Georgia’s progress in the EU integration process and closer bilateral cooperation. Slovenian guests pledged to continue supporting Georgia’s European and Euro-Atlantic aspirations.