Ukrainian MFA ‘Deeply Concerned’ about Saakashvili

The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs released a statement on 15 December which stated that the Ministry is “deeply concerned about the significant deterioration of the citizen of Ukraine Mikheil Saakashvili.”

In light of his current state of health, the Ministry called on Georgia to provide him with “proper medical care, as well as to satisfy the request for the postponement of Mikheil Saakashvili’s sentence in order to transfer him to one of the European or American clinics for further treatment.”

Notably, the Ministry also called on authorities to grant access to Saakashvili to the Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets, who authored a Facebook post the same day which asserted that “I consider it necessary, personally, as the Ombudsman of Ukraine, to make sure that his life is not threatened.”

The Ministry’s statements come amid increased scrutiny and concern about the developments around the ex-President, with calls from opposition politicians, civil society, and international partners alike urging authorities to take responsibility for his health.

The Court is also currently deliberating on whether Saakashvili’s sentence should be suspended or deferred in light of his rapidly deteriorating health condition.

