Ilia II Offers Condolences Over 5 Georgians Killed in Ukraine

Ilia II, the Catholicos-Patriarch of the Orthodox Church of Georgia, expressed his grief over the death of 5 Georgian fighters near the Ukrainian city of Bakhmut and offered his condolences to their family members.

Noting that the deceased “sacrificed their lives for supporting their neighbors,” Ilia II underscored that “life does not end with death, but it is the beginning of eternal, true life, for which we must all prepare.”

