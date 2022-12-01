Prime Minister meets Azerbaijani Justice Minister

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili met with the Azerbaijani Justice Minister Fikrat Mammadov on 1 December to discuss existing bilateral relations and prospects for future partnership.

In that context, the meeting drew attention to President Ilham Aliyev’s visit to Georgia as “proof of the outstanding relationship between Georgia and Azerbaijan,” which will “add additional impetus to the cooperation of the two countries.”

PM Garibashvili and Minister Mammadov also talked about the current situation in the region and emphasized the importance of dialogue in conflict resolution. In that direction, they highlighted that the Peaceful Neighborhood Initiative could become a “solid foundation for increasing trust.”

The discussion also drew attention to the trade and economic relationship between Georgia and Azerbaijan, taking into account that the latter is a leading country among Georgia’s trade partners.

Minister Mammadov’s visit is within the framework of the Georgian-Azerbaijani legal forum, which is being held for the first time under the patronage of the Ministries of Justice of Georgia and Azerbaijan.

The meeting was also attended by the Azerbaijani Ambassador to Georgia and the Georgian Minister of Justice Rati Bregadze.

