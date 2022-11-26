CSOs Address ex-President Saakashvili’s State of Health

A group of 13 civil society organizations released a joint statement on 26 November regarding recent reports on the “significant aggravation” of ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili’s health.

The group noted that Saakashvili’s visitors also confirmed the reports about the aggravation of his health, while international partners and the President of Georgia also made remarks on this issue.

The CSOs said that “unfortunately” the Georgian President’s statement about transferring Saakashvili abroad if there is an appropriate conclusion on his health was met with “political statements” from the government. “This contradicts the government’s commitments to protecting human rights in the country,” they noted.

The civil society organizations called on the government to rely on expert recommendations rather than “political conjuncture” when discussing the issue of Saakashvili’s treatment, including his transfer abroad, “in order to prevent further aggravation of his health and the risks of infringement on life.”

The joint statement is signed by, among others, the Open Society Georgia Foundation (OSGF), the International Society for Fair Elections and Democracy (ISFED), the Georgian Young Lawyers Association (GYLA), Social Justice Center (SJC), and the Georgian Democracy Initiative (GDI).

