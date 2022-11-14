Georgian Leaders Offer Condolences to Ist. Blast Victims

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili have expressed sorrow and offered their condolences after a bomb exploded on 13 November on Istanbul’s popular thoroughfare, Istiklal Avenue.

According to Reuters, the Turkish government has blamed Kurdish militants for the attack, which killed six people, and injured dozens of others. The Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu claimed that the order for the attack was given in Kobani, a city in northern Syria where Turkey has been battling against the Syrian Kurdish YPG militia recently. 22 people have been detained in connection with the incident, including the person who planted the bomb. However, no group has claimed responsibility yet.

President Zurabishvili tweeted, “I am horrified by the explosion in Istanbul. My condolences to the families of the victims and my deepest sympathies to President Erdogan and the people of Türkiye.”

Prime Minister Garibashvili stated, “On behalf of the Government and people of Georgia, I convey our deepest condolences over the Istanbul explosion to the people of Turkey, President Erdogan himself, and the families of the victims. We wish a speedy recovery to all injured and pray for Turkey.”

FM Darchiashvili, meanwhile, responded to the “devastating news” by expressing his “deepest sympathy” to the families and friends of the victims of the “horrific explosion.”

“I wish a speedy recovery to all the injured. To our friends in Türkiye, Georgia stands with you and shares in your grief,” he said.

Finally, Speaker Papuashvili published a tweet stating, “My heartfelt condolences to the Turkish people for the tragedy in Istanbul. Our deepest sympathies to the friends and families of the victims. We wish a quick recovery to all injured. Our thoughts and prayers are with you during this difficult time.”

