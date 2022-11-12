Council Presidency, European Parliament Agree not to Accept Russian Documents Issued in Ukraine, Georgia

The EU Council presidency and the European Parliament reached a provisional agreement on a decision on the non-acceptance of Russian travel documents issued in Ukraine and Georgia.

According to the agreement, Russian travel documents issued in, or to persons resident in, Russian-occupied regions in Ukraine or breakaway territories in Georgia will not be accepted as valid travel documents for obtaining a visa or crossing the borders of the Schengen area.

“This decision is a response to Russia’s unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine and Russia’s practice of issuing Russian international passports to residents of the occupied regions,” the EU Council press release noted.

“It also follows Russia’s unilateral decision to recognize the independence of the Georgian territories of Abkhazia and South Ossetia in 2008,” it added.

The agreed text is subject to approval by the Council and the European Parliament before going through the formal adoption procedure.

Earlier, on October 12, the EU Ambassadors reached an agreement not to accept Russian travel documents issued in the occupied regions of Georgia and Ukraine.

