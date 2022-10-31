Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili, Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili, and Parliament Speaker Shalva Papuashvili have offered their condolences after a stampede during Halloween celebrations in Seoul, the capital of South Korea, left dozens of people dead and many others injured.

The stampede occurred on 29 October after a large crowd in the famous Itaewon district surged into an alleyway, resulting in panic, and leaving at least 153 people dead, most of them in their 20s, in the aftermath. South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol called for a thorough investigation into the matter to determine whether someone may have been responsible.

President Zurabishvili tweeted, “My thoughts go out to the people of South Korea today as we see a tragedy unfold in Seoul. Georgia stands with the Korean people and the families of the victims.”

Minister Darchiashvili stated, “We are deeply saddened by the terrible events in Seoul, which resulted in the tragic loss of lives. We offer our thoughts and condolences to the families of the victims and wish a speedy recovery to the injured.”

“Georgia stands with South Korea at this difficult time,” he emphasized.

Meanwhile, Speaker Papuashvili remarked, “My solidarity to the people of the Republic of Korea in this time of grief and condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in horrifying Itaewon crowd crush in Seoul. I wish smooth recovery to the injured.”