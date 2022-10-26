The Social Justice Center (SJC) announced on 26 October that the Tbilisi Court of Appeals sided with Guga Gogadze and declared his dismissal in January 2022 from his post as the Chief Specialist of the Procurement Service of the Georgian National Agency for Cultural Preservation under the Ministry of Culture to be illegal.

According to the organization, the Appeals Court ordered the agency to compensate Gogadze with backpay from the day of his dismissal until the Court’s decision. Gogadze also demanded compensation because it was impossible to reinstate him to his position at this stage. The Court only partially satisfied his request and ordered the agency to pay an additional GEL 3,000 (USD 1,090) to Gogadze.

“This decision by the Court on mass dismissals is the second precedent, which will be of special importance for the labor disputes of other dismissed workers in the cultural field. The Tbilisi City Court will consider these cases in the coming months,” the organization noted.

According to the SJC, Gogadze is one of the 70 people who were dismissed from various agencies under the Ministry after Tea Tsulukiani was appointed as the Minister of Culture.

Significantly, the Ministry of Culture has repeatedly come under fire since Tsulukiani’s appointment, who some have said maintains a policy based on keeping loyal employees and not on actual qualifications. In that context, she has often been accused of “persecuting” free opinion in the agencies under her authority and firing employees on “political grounds.”

Similar allegations surrounded Minister Tsulukiani during her time as the Minister of Justice when the agency was forced to pay GEL 332,172 (USD 114,943) to employees who were dismissed illegally.

