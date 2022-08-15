PM Garibashvili Taps New Shida Kartli Governor

The Georgian Government announced on 15 August that Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili appointed Mikheil Shakulashvili as the new Governor of the Shida Kartli region.

The government administration confirmed to Civil.ge that Shakulashvili replaced Valerian Mchedlidze, who left the post in May 2022.

Shakulashvili is a lawyer by profession and worked in various positions in the General Prosecutor’s Office. He is also an associate professor at Alte University and Tbilisi State University.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)