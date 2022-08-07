U.S. Embassy, EU Delegation on 2008 War Anniversary

The U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi and the Delegation of the European Union to Georgia released statements on August 7, marking 14 years since the outbreak of the Russo-Georgian War of August 2008.

U.S. Embassy Statement

The U.S. Embassy released a short video on Facebook to commemorate the war anniversary, showcasing American Embassy employees, including Ambassador Kelly Degnan, speaking entirely in Georgian and with a succinct message supporting the country.

“We remember how it began. We remember this day. We remember Russian troops invading Georgia. We will not forget tens of thousands of IDPs. We will not forget the victims. We will continue deterring Russian aggression. We will continue working for peace. We will stand with Georgia,” they said.

Statement by the EU Delegation

The EU delegation condemned Russia’s “unprovoked and unjustified war of aggression against Ukraine” as well as its recognition and continued military presence in the occupied regions of Tskhinvali/South Ossetia and Abkhazia. They emphasized Russia’s continued occupation of the country is a violation of both international laws and Russia’s commitments under the 12 August 2008 agreement.

The EU delegation highlighted that the human rights of conflict-affected communities continue to be violated, including through the borderization process, closure of crossing points, and illegal detentions. “Restriction on their freedom of movement must end,” they said.

They called for a credible investigation of all rights violations and for perpetrators to be held responsible “to bring justice to the victims,” whilst ensuring a follow-up to the European Court of Human Rights 21 January 2021 ruling on the Russian Federation.

The EU delegation reiterated its support for conflict resolution, including through the EU’s engagement as co-chair in the Geneva International Discussions, through the work of the EU Special Representative, and the EU Monitoring Mission.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)