ECHR President Meets Georgian PM

Robert Spano, President of the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), met yesterday with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili to discuss continued cooperation between the Georgian judiciary and the Strasbourg-based court.

After the meeting, the ECHR President stressed the importance to “discuss the recent developments and be able to assure the Georgian judiciary and the Georgian authorities that the Court and the Council of Europe continue on the path of increased cooperation and support.”

“It is a very important point in time for the President of the Court and the National Judge to be able to come to Georgia,” President Spano emphasized.

Per the Georgian Government’s press service, the meeting also focused on ECHR’s recent landmark decision to recognize the fact of Russia’s occupation of and effective control over Georgia’s Abkhazia and Tskhinvali/South Ossetia regions. “Irakli Garibashvili reaffirmed the Georgian Government’s commitment to peaceful conflict resolution.”

According to the same note, the parties also discussed Georgia’s judiciary reform. “The years-long judiciary reforms have resulted in significant progress,” the Prime Minister emphasized, “though this is not enough, and the process of reforming continues.”

President Spano’s visit is also the first since the European Council unveiled a list of 12 recommendations for Georgia to secure EU candidacy, which among others calls Georgian authorities to adopt legislation that would ensure its courts take into account ECHR judgments in their deliberations.

The meeting was also attended by Georgia’s national judge in Strasbourg Lado Chanturia, ECHR Head of Division Victor Soloveytchik, Georgian Justice Minister Rati Bregadze, and the Head of the Government Administration, Revaz Javelidze.

