The Daily Beat: 28 April

Critical Mtavari TV will not resume operations, the channel’s journalists reported on social media today, April 28. Broadcasting is set to cease altogether from May 1. The opposition-leaning channel has been off the air since February 15, airing only soap operas and reruns in the hope of resuming full broadcasting one day.

The Clooney Foundation for Justice announced on Facebook that it will monitor the trial of Georgian journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli, as the court decides whether to keep her in pre-trial detention. Amaghlobeli, who is the director of the Batumelebi and Netgazeti media outlets, faces charges for assaulting a police officer and carries a potential prison sentence of seven to eleven years if she is convicted.

At the Batumi City Court, detained journalist Mzia Amaghlobeli asserted that she would not commit any crimes if released and pledged to support the country’s European integration and freedom of speech. However, Judge Nino Sakhelashvili decided to remand her in custody, citing an increased risk of reoffending, even though there was no indication of a flight risk.

The Georgian Young Lawyers’ Association (GYLA) has filed a complaint with the European Court of Human Rights on behalf of Mzia Amaghlobeli. The complaint alleges violations of several articles of the European Convention on Human Rights, including the rights to liberty and security (Article 5), fair trial (Article 6), private and family life (Article 8), freedom of expression (Article 10), effective remedy (Article 13), and the limitation of restrictions on rights (Article 18).

The Georgian Dream parliament’s temporary investigative commission, probing alleged crimes committed by, but not limited to, former United National Movement government officials, has been joined by a new member, Irakli Kadagishvili, replacing Paata Salia, who was appointed GD justice minister in early April, for which his seat on the commission was suspended.