‘Maniacs’ and ‘Traitors’: Garibashvili’s Parliamentary Address Devolves Into Chaos

Hearing of Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili’s annual report to the Georgian Parliament has quickly devolved into chaotic discussion full of invectives and mutual accusations. PM went as far to suggest sedatives to several opposition lawmakers who were interrupting his statement. Faced with the barrage of criticism, the Prime Minister mumbled at the rostrum that “all of them need [medical] treatment.”

During his hour-and-half long speech, PM Garibashvili attempted to portray the massive rally on June 20 as being not against his government’s performance, but mostly in support of the European aspiration. He then spoke about his government’s role in attaining Georgia’s leading position in various international rankings, and doubled down on some “traitor” opposition MPs who allegedly worked against Georgia’s immediate EU candidacy.

EU Candidacy

The Prime Minister criticized the European Commission’s opinion that differentiated Georgia from Moldova and Ukraine, claiming the recommendation was not a merit-based but derived from a geopolitical situation and on the recognition that Ukraine is at war.

According to Garibashvili, some European colleagues told him personally that Ukraine would be granted the status due Russia’s attack, while Moldova’s candidacy would be greenlighted for the country’s proximity to the war theater, even though Georgia was the “undisputed leader in all respects.”

“All of our European friends know well that we are the unconditional leaders in the Associated Trio,” the PM went on, adding that the Georgian Government had expectations that “if anyone from the Associated Trio deserved [EU candidate] status” it was Georgia.

The Prime Minister said while the Commission’s “emotional decision” is disappointing, the Government continues to await a final decision from the European Council on Georgia’s EU candidacy.

Downplaying the gravity of the Commission’s suggestions, PM claimed that the government is ready to work on any necessary reforms “a large part of which were outlined in the Association agenda anyway.”

Building on the Georgian Dream’s now habitual narrative that some westerners are trying to “drag Georgia into war”, the Prime Minister said Georgian soldiers have given their lives for NATO operations and European ideals, but for some reason the sacrifice was not recognized. Georgia was being “punished for not being at war today,” the PM remarked bitterly.

Of “Enemies” and Traitors

The Prime Minister proceeded to assign blame, claiming he was told by unnamed “European friends” how the Georgian opposition and European People’s Party (EPP) acted as Georgia’s “enemies” by drafting the European Parliament’s “shameful” resolution targeting the country’s EU bid.

Singling out opposition Lelo MP Salome Samadashvili, Georgia’s former EU envoy, the Prime Minister said Samadashvili traveled to Brussels to personally work against Georgia receiving the candidate status immediately. PM’s claim was rebuffed by Members of the European Parliament.

“Know the traitor,” Prime Minister said, pointing to MP Samadashvili in his address to the Parliament.

The Prime Minister reiterated that the Georgian Dream government had done the “maximum” to bring the country closer to Europe, adding that if any harm had occurred in this process it was at the hands of the forces working against the country.

Russian Sanctions

Turning to criticism over Georgia’s perceived inaction in joining international sanctions against Russia, the PM questioned what it would mean for one million Georgian citizens living in Russia [these oft-repeated estimate by PM is disputed as exaggerated— Civil.ge‘s note] if Tbilisi went further in joining the economic sanctions against Moscow.

He also said Georgia was among the first nations to send humanitarian aid to Ukraine as well as had signed some 260 resolutions declaring solidarity with Kyiv.

The PM further turned the criticism towards the UNM, claiming that while being in power they “have fled” the country during the Russian invasion in 2008 [another claim that is factually disputed – Civil.ge ], and later sold strategic facilities to Russian state-owned companies, are now the ones calling for sanctions against Russia.

He then accused the UNM for failing to institute sanctions after the 2008 War, noting that instead they established a visa-free regime for Russian citizens. “[Ex-President Mikheil] Saakashvili, this maniac, a clown of a man, was personally welcoming Russian tourists.”

De-oligarchization

Speaking of “de-oligarchization,” one of European Commission’s priorities for Georgia before it secures candidate status, the PM claimed any talk of de-oligarchization is “related more to Ukraine than to us, we do not have any such problems, we never did and never will.”

Here again, PM Garibashvili echoed his party colleagues in claiming that if there are oligarchs in Geortgia, they come from the opposition. He singled out Lelo party leader Mamuka Khazaradze, founder of TBC bank is “a clear example of a politician seeking to become an oligarch.”

The PM then accused UNM-era Defense Minister Davit Kezerashvili, ex-President Saakashvili, and Saakashvili’s mother and uncle of being oligarchs.

Addressing UNM lawmakers, PM said: “Saakashvili and your party are the main problems of our country, while Mr. Bidzina Ivanishvili is the biggest philanthropist Georgians could think of, the author of all of these achievements and the destroyer of the system of this manic regime.”

The PM added that had Ivanishvili not entered politics today, “you would have made another Mariupol here, sacrificed the country and the people, destroyed and sold Georgia.”

