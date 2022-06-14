Politico: ‘Jury Still Out’ on Georgia’s EU Candidacy

Politico Europe reported, referring to leaks from the orientation debate among commissioners on June 14, that the European Commission’s upcoming opinions is expected to recommend granting Ukraine official EU candidate status, while Moldova is likely to get status with conditions. The report said no agreement is reached on Georgia.

“It is also increasingly likely that Moldova could be given the green light (with conditions). But the jury is still out on Georgia,” Politico’s daily newsletter Brussels Playbook noted.

In a separate article, Politico Europe cited several officials familiar with the matter that “commissioners were generally supportive of Moldova, where a staunchly pro-EU government is now in place, but that they were less confident about Georgia, which has suffered from pervasive political turmoil and notable democratic backsliding in recent years.”

Decisions by the European Commission on candidate statuses of Ukraine, Moldova, and Georgia is expected to be made from June 23 to 24.

But the final decision still requires the unanimous approval of the 27 EU Heads of State and Government that make up the EU Council. Politico stated that “at least three countries were still opposed” to granting Ukraine candidacy.

