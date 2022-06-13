Georgian PM Says President Repeats ‘Enemy Opposition’ Statements

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili has said President Salome Zurabishvili, which alleged that the government was preventing her from visits abroad and that Georgian Dream was making it hard to advocate for EU candidate status, “is repeating statements of the destructive, harmful opposition, the enemies of the country.”

In his remarks with reporters on June 11, the PM added that it was “very unfortunate” that President Zurabishvili ended up becoming a part of the opposition’s narrative.

PM Garibashvili also contravened the President over the visits abroad, stressing that he had approved every request submitted by the Presidential Administration.

The PM stressed that “…everyone and, in the first place, we, the top officials, should defend and set an example of the strict implementation of the law, as well as of the Constitution, and observance of rules and norms, in general.”

“If the government was blocking the President and preventing her from going anywhere, as she said, how was she then in Brussels, the capital of Europe?”

Georgia is awaiting the opinion of the European Commission to be delivered on its EU candidate status on June 23-24. Controversy over the issue has increased in recent weeks with the European Parliament’s critical resolution adding to the tense dialogue between the ruling Georgian Dream party and those critical of its actions in the West.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)