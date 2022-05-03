Court Finds Five Guilty of Islamic State Membership

The Tbilisi City Court has handed down guilty verdicts to five persons accused of Islamic State membership, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia said today.

The Court handed a twelve-year prison sentence to one of the suspects, found guilty of joining a foreign terrorist organization and supporting the group in its activities (Article 328 of the Criminal Code), and ten-year sentences to four, convicted of joining a foreign terrorist organization (Article 371(1)).

As per the prosecutors’ account, the person sentenced to twelve years had recruited the other four people into the Islamic State, and all five of them had planned to join the organization as fighters.

Georgian authorities apprehended the five persons in August 2021, during a special operation in Pankisi Gorge, Kakheti region.

