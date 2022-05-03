Tbilisi City Court. Photo: facebook.com/TbilisiCitycourtofficial
News

Court Finds Five Guilty of Islamic State Membership

03/05/2022 - 18:04
46 1 minute read

The Tbilisi City Court has handed down guilty verdicts to five persons accused of Islamic State membership, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia said today.

The Court handed a twelve-year prison sentence to one of the suspects, found guilty of joining a foreign terrorist organization and supporting the group in its activities (Article 328 of the Criminal Code), and ten-year sentences to four, convicted of joining a foreign terrorist organization (Article 371(1)).

As per the prosecutors’ account, the person sentenced to twelve years had recruited the other four people into the Islamic State, and all five of them had planned to join the organization as fighters.

Georgian authorities apprehended the five persons in August 2021, during a special operation in Pankisi Gorge, Kakheti region.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
03/05/2022 - 18:04
46 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

State Security Service Issues 2021 Report

18/04/2022 - 19:11

One Arrested in Gori Over Misappropriation for Betting

14/04/2022 - 11:53

U.S. Report Critical on Human Rights Practices in Georgia

13/04/2022 - 09:51

Audit Unveils Dubious Transactions by Gori Municipal Hall-Run Body

12/04/2022 - 17:30
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button