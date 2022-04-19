Georgian Citizen Released from Tskhinvali Prison

Georgian citizen Vladimer Kaniashvili has been released from Tskhinvali prison after four-month-long captivity, Georgia’s State Security Service (SSG) announced today.

The Russian occupation forces detained Kaniashvili, together with another Georgian Kakhaber Natadze on December 9 near the occupied Tsinagari village at the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia occupation line.

Kremlin-backed S. Ossetian authorities charged both men with the “illegal border crossing,” as well as one of them – supposedly Natadze — over the smuggling of narcotics.

In early March, Georgian SSG official Irakli Antadze said Kaniashvili was sentenced to six months in Tskhinvali prison, while Natadze was given three years and six months.

There were no immediate reports about the possible release of Natadze.

“The occupation region carries full responsibility for the destructive actions both in the occupied regions and across the occupation line,” the Georgian State Security Service noted.

