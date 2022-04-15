FM Darchiashvili Meets Czech Counterpart, Speaker

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili on April 14 met Czech counterpart Jan Lipavský and Markéta Pekarová Adamová, Speaker of the Chamber of Deputies, the lower house of the Czech Parliament.

The Georgian Foreign Ministry reported that the two top diplomats discussed possibilities to further develop bilateral relations, as well as prospects opened up for the Associated Trio — Georgia, Ukraine and Moldova — after they received EU membership questionnaires.

The two ministers also touched upon the security situation in Russian-occupied Abkhazia and Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia, underscoring the need for greater involvement of international partners to ensure peace in the region, the report said.

FM Lipavský on his part vowed that the Czech Republic will prioritize paying attention to the integration of the Associated Trio during its presidency of the Council of the EU, the Georgian Foreign Ministry stated.

“Czechia supports Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as its European aspirations,” FM Lipavský said in a Facebook post after the meeting.

Also on April 14, FM Darchiashvili and the Czech Speaker discussed furthering parliamentary cooperation, including sharing experience in harmonizing legislation with the EU laws, the Foreign Ministry reported.

The Georgian top diplomat also briefed the Speaker of the Czech Chamber of Deputies about the situation in the Russian-occupied regions.

FM Darchiashvili paid his first bilateral visit to the Czech Republic, on April 13-14. As part of the trip, he also met European Affairs Minister Mikuláš Bek earlier on April 14.

