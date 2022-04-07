Georgia Among Top Desired Destinations for Russian IT Job Seekers

A new Russian study has found Georgia serves as one of the most attractive destinations for IT job seekers from Saint Petersburg that consider moving abroad.

TASS news agency cited Headhunter online recruiting platform as finding that in March 41% of IT applicants based in Russia’s second largest city – that is more than 19 thousand candidates — confirmed their readiness to relocate outside their native region or country.

For those seeking/considering relocation, Georgia emerged as the third most desired destination, after the U.S. and Germany.

Georgia is seemingly one of the top destinations for Russian citizens leaving the country, hit hard by international sanctions over Vladimir Putin’s bloody invasion of Ukraine.

According to Georgia’s Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri, between February 24 and March 16, 30,439 Russian nationals arrived in Georgia, of which 17,801 left and 12,638 stayed.

