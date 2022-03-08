Security Service Denies Reports of Russian, Belarusian Influx

The State Security Service of Georgia (SSG) today denied reports of unchecked Russian and Belarusian influx as “deliberate disinformation,” and stressed the security environment in the country is under full control.

It claimed that the “public is being intimidated” that among the travelers there could be diversionists or persons linked to terrorism.

Meanwhile, the SSG said it has not observed any activities by Russian, Belarusian, or other foreign nationals that could pose a risk to Georgia’s security.

“The State Security Service, alongside other relevant authorities, is actively taking all necessary measures to minimize possible risks and challenges, as well as to monitor all individuals staying in the country who may pose any potential risk,” the domestic intelligence service asserted.

“As a result of implemented measures, the security situation in the country remains peaceful and safe,” the SSG reiterated.

It also noted that the current number of visitors does not exceed that of the same period in previous years.

