Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

Russian occupying forces have detained a Georgian citizen near the Gori Municipality village of Adzvi, adjacent to the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia dividing line, the State Security Service of Georgia confirmed to Civil.ge today.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed Georgia’s international partners over the arbitrary detention.

According to media reports, the detainee, Giorgi Kujoshvili is a native of Akhalubani village of Mtskheta Municipality. In July 2018, he was also unlawfully detained by the occupying forces and subsequently released.

Also Read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)