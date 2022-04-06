Georgian police car patrols the occupation line near village Bershueti of Gori Municipality. Photo: Civil.Ge/Eana Korbezashvili
Tbilisi Says Citizen Detained Near Tskhinvali Occupation Line

06/04/2022 - 19:05
Russian occupying forces have detained a Georgian citizen near the Gori Municipality village of Adzvi, adjacent to the Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia dividing line, the State Security Service of Georgia confirmed to Civil.ge today.

The SSG said Tbilisi has activated the European Union Monitoring Mission-administered hotline and informed Georgia’s international partners over the arbitrary detention.

According to media reports, the detainee, Giorgi Kujoshvili is a native of Akhalubani village of Mtskheta Municipality. In July 2018, he was also unlawfully detained by the occupying forces and subsequently released.

