Interior Minister Visits Madrid

Georgia’s Interior Minister Vakhtang Gomelauri met with his Spanish counterpart Fernando Grande-Marlaska Gomez and Director General of the Civil Guard, María Gámez Gámez in Madrid, the Georgian Interior Ministry reported today.

At the meeting between the two Interior Ministers, the parties discussed the role of the police attachés in enhancing bilateral police cooperation, the bilateral agreement on fight against crime, the work carried out by the joint analysis teams and the cooperation within the EUROPOL, Georgia’s Interior Ministry reported.

Per the same report, the Spanish side expressed readiness to share its experience in the areas of drug-related crimes, illegal migration, and the capacity building of the Ministry.

The Georgian Ministry also added that Fernando Grande-Marlaska reaffirmed Madrid’s support for Georgia’s EU integration process.

Regarding Gomelauri’s meeting at the Spanish Civil Guard, the Georgian Interior Ministry said the parties discussed the role of police attachés in the enhancing of the bilateral police cooperation and recent joint actions against organized crime.

On their part, Spanish Interior Ministry tweeted that the meeting aimed to continue strengthening bilateral cooperation in security issues, while the Civil Guard cited “the aim of promoting police cooperation.”

