Zurabishvili Asks Zelenskyy to Return Ambassador to Tbilisi

In her parliamentary address, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili today called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return Ukrainian Ambassador to Tbilisi so that “the ties between our two nations in these grave moments are fully reinforced, tighter and unshakable.”

Zelenskyy recalled the envoy from Georgia over what it called the Georgian Government’s “immoral position” over Russia sanctions and blocking the charter flight to bring volunteer fighters to Ukraine.

“Any attempt to bring misunderstanding between us and Ukraine is unacceptable. I will not allow that!” President Zurabishvili stressed.

She said “any disagreements between Ukraine and Georgia is beneficial for Russia and Russia alone.”

In this context, President Zurabishvili reiterated earlier pledge to not pardon ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen and official. “Reviving this topic amid war in Ukraine is only causing internal polarization.”