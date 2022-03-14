President Salome Zurabishvili. Photo: President.gov.ge
News

Zurabishvili Asks Zelenskyy to Return Ambassador to Tbilisi

14/03/2022 - 15:37
15 1 minute read

In her parliamentary address, President of Georgia Salome Zurabishvili today called on Volodymyr Zelenskyy to return Ukrainian Ambassador to Tbilisi so that “the ties between our two nations in these grave moments are fully reinforced, tighter and unshakable.”

Zelenskyy recalled the envoy from Georgia over what it called the Georgian Government’s “immoral position” over Russia sanctions and blocking the charter flight to bring volunteer fighters to Ukraine.

“Any attempt to bring misunderstanding between us and Ukraine is unacceptable. I will not allow that!” President Zurabishvili stressed.

She said “any disagreements between Ukraine and Georgia is beneficial for Russia and Russia alone.”

In this context, President Zurabishvili reiterated earlier pledge to not pardon ex-President of Georgia Mikheil Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen and official. “Reviving this topic amid war in Ukraine is only causing internal polarization.”

Tags
14/03/2022 - 15:37
15 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

In Parliament, President Scolds Gov’t, Ruling Party, Opposition

14/03/2022 - 15:40

Georgia’s President Says Gov’t Refused her Visits in Europe

14/03/2022 - 14:40

Georgian MP Says Joins Fight in Ukraine

14/03/2022 - 01:27

Ukraine Says Russia Brings Abkhaz, S. Ossetian Mercenaries

13/03/2022 - 14:16
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button