Another Russian Journalist Says Barred from Georgia Entry

Russian journalist Dave Frenkel of the independent online media outlet Meduza said yesterday he was refused entry at the Georgian border following a 14-hour-long wait.

Frenkel said during the wait the Georgian border service authorities “were making calls somewhere, shrugged their shoulders, and sometimes even apologized that they themselves did not know [whether to allow entry] and were waiting for an answer from higher-up.”

“Ultimately, rejection,” he recalled, adding “They did not feed [me], but out of pity let me [sit] on the sofa.”

“I like it that the Georgian authorities say the border guards make the refusals on the spot,” the journalist remarked.

Frenkel’s wife, who had accompanied him, Varya Mikhailova said in a Facebook post that several journalists from independent Russian media outlets who “with incredible risks are now writing the truth about the war [in Ukraine], have gotten similar refusals.”

Meduza ia Russian- and English-language media outlet based in Riga, Latvia. It was established by the dismissed Editor-in-Chief of Lenta.ru, Galina Timchenko, alongside several journalists who resigned from the outlet citing management’s attempt to give the reins of control to the Kremlin.

Russian communications regulator Roskomnadzor restricted access to Meduza’s website in Russia on March 4.

The refusal of Dave Frenkel’s entry comes a few days after another Russian journalist, anchor of now-suspended independent TV Dozhd received a similar rejection.

The Interior Ministry has not issued public comments on Frenkel’s case.

As for Fishman, Interior Minister Vakhtgan Gomelauri said on March 10 he did not exactly know the reason for the refusal.

“We refused entry to many people, to more than 100. One of them was probably [Fishman], I do not know,” he added.

Besides the journalists, in the previous months, Georgia has refused to allow several Russian opposition politicians inside the country, including Lyubov Sobol, a key ally of jailed Alexei Navalny.

Also Read: