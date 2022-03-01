Georgia’s President Scolds Foreign Ministry

President Salome Zurabishvili has scolded the Foreign Ministry over listing her administration’s display of Ukrainian flag among Georgia’s supportive steps to Kyiv.

“The support by the Georgian President is not expressed with the display of flags, but in her unequivocal statements,” Zurabishvili retorted on Facebook.

“My visit to Paris and Brussels today is serving this [to show this support],” she added.

Georgia’s Foreign Ministry made photo posters, listing Georgia’s steps to support Ukraine, after Kyiv recalled its Ambassador from Tbilisi earlier on March 1. President Zelenskyy said the Georgian Government’s abrupt refusal of Russia sanctions and not allowing private charter to fly out Georgian volunteer fighters to Ukraine was “immoral.”

Along with the flags displayed in the Presidential Palace, the Foreign Ministry listed GEL 1 million humanitarian aid to Ukraine, 24/7 hotline for Ukrainian tourists, and the lit up of Tbilisi TV Tower and Batumi stadium in Ukrainian colors.