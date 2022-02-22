Azerbaijani Education Minister Visits Georgia

Azerbaijani Education Minister Emin Amrullayev, visiting Georgia on February 20-23, has met Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and counterpart Mikheil Chkhenkeli.

The Azerbaijani Minister and PM Garibashvili today discussed enhancing cooperation in the fields of education and science, according to the Georgian Government’s press service.

The Georgian PM stressed that the Government remains committed to increasing access to quality education and improving the Georgian language proficiency of Azeri students in Georgia, to guarantee their “integration and full participation in the process of democratic development,” the press release said.

The Azerbaijani Education Ministry on its part stated that the two officials also discussed ways to support teaching in Georgian and Azerbaijani languages respectively in Azerbaijan and Georgia.

On February 21, Minister Amrullayev met with Georgian Minister of Education and Science Mikheil Chkhenkeli to discuss existing partnership and possibilities to cooperate further in the fields of education and science.

Minister Chkhenkeli touched upon deepening cooperation by teaching Georgian and Azerbaijani languages ​​and literature in relevant higher education institutions, and promoting joint scientific projects, the Georgian Education Ministry said.

The Ministers signed a cooperation agreement, envisaging partnership in general, vocational and higher education.

Also on February 21, the Azerbaijani Minister visited the Integration Center for Azeris in Marneuli, a town in southern Georgia. He also met with the Youth Union of Marneuli and principals and teachers of Azerbaijani-language schools in Marneuli, Bolnisi, Dmanisi, Tsalka, and Tetritskaro municipalities of the Kvemo Kartli region.

Azeris, the largest ethnic minority in Georgia, primarily live in Kvemo Kartli, Kakheti, Shida Kartli and Mtskheta-Mtianeti regions. Kvemo Kartli has the highest proportion of ethnic Azeris –about 42%– in the country.

