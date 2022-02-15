Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili with Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov in September during his visit to Baku. Photo: Government of Georgia | Facebook
News

Georgian PM, FM Hold Phone Talks with Azerbaijani Counterparts

15/02/2022 - 16:46
25 1 minute read

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Deputy PM, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held phone conversations with their respective Azerbaijani counterparts Ali Asadov and Jeyhun Bayramov on February 14. 

The Prime Ministers discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed readiness to further develop and deepen the existing ties, the Georgian Government’s press service reported. The sides also paid attention to joint Georgian-Azerbaijani projects of regional importance during the talk.

The press service of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers reported that PM Asadov on his part also expressed concern and solidarity over the 6.2 ML earthquake that hit the village of Sameba in Georgia’s southern region of Samtskhe-Javakheti late on February 13.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers in their conversation discussed regional developments, exchanged information on the situation in Georgia and Azerbaijan, and touched upon bilateral cooperation.

According to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, they also exchanged views on collaborating within international organizations.

Read Also:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian) Русский (Russian)

Tags
15/02/2022 - 16:46
25 1 minute read

მსგავსი/Related

EU Special Representative Klaar Meets Georgian FM

15/02/2022 - 19:58

Parliament Confirms Chiefs of Special Investigation, Personal Data Protection Agencies

15/02/2022 - 19:24

Parliament Terminates Mandates of Three Opposition MPs, Former Speaker

15/02/2022 - 18:07

EU-Georgia Parliamentary Association Committee Holds Tenth Meeting

15/02/2022 - 14:06
© Copyright: Civil.ge 2022
Back to top button