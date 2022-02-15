Georgian PM, FM Hold Phone Talks with Azerbaijani Counterparts

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili and Deputy PM, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani held phone conversations with their respective Azerbaijani counterparts Ali Asadov and Jeyhun Bayramov on February 14.

The Prime Ministers discussed the strategic partnership between the two countries and expressed readiness to further develop and deepen the existing ties, the Georgian Government’s press service reported. The sides also paid attention to joint Georgian-Azerbaijani projects of regional importance during the talk.

The press service of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers reported that PM Asadov on his part also expressed concern and solidarity over the 6.2 ML earthquake that hit the village of Sameba in Georgia’s southern region of Samtskhe-Javakheti late on February 13.

Meanwhile, the Foreign Ministers in their conversation discussed regional developments, exchanged information on the situation in Georgia and Azerbaijan, and touched upon bilateral cooperation.

According to Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry, they also exchanged views on collaborating within international organizations.

