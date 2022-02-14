Abkhaz Diplomat Continues Moscow Visit

Chief Abkhaz diplomat Inal Ardzinba, having kick-started his visit to Moscow on February 8, has held meetings with the State Secretary of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Dmitry Mezentsev, and the head of Rossotrudnichestvo, Yevgeny Primakov, among others.

At the meeting with Mezentsev on February 10, the sides discussed the “integration processes in the post-Soviet space” as well as the importance of expanding humanitarian, economic, and investment ties, Kremlin-backed Abkhaz “foreign ministry” said.

It also noted that Ardzinba and Primakov, the head of Federal Agency for the CIS Affairs, Compatriots Living Abroad, and International Humanitarian Cooperation, commonly known as Rossotrudnichestvo, agreed to significantly increase joint activities, expand support for youth in Abkhazia, and carry out “joint informational projects.”

The sides also talked about developing educational ties between Moscow and Sokhumi, discussing the possibility of studies, professional retraining, and advanced training of Abkhaz youngsters at universities in Russia.

According to Rossotrudnichestvo, the sides also touched upon the prospects for Agency’s work in Abkhazia.

The Abkhaz “foreign ministry” also reported today about opening The Future of Abkhazia youth center — Ardzinba’s pet-project — at the premises of Abkhaz mission in Moscow to provide assistance to the Abkhaz seeking training and internships in Russia.

Edgar Gvazava, an Abkhazia-native student in the Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO), will be the coordinator of the center.

Ardzinba had discussed the work of the center with the heads of Russian universities, including Anatoly Torkunov, the Rector of MGIMO; Nikita Anisimov, Rector of Higher School of Economics; Alexander Yakovenko, the Rector of the Diplomatic Academy of the Russian MFA; and Stanislav Prokofiev, the Rector of Financial University under the Russian Government.

