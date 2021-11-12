Guarantee Saakashvili’s Rights, Zelenskyy Tells Garibashvili

President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said today he stressed in a phone conversation with Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili that the rights of jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, a Ukrainian citizen, “must be fully guaranteed in accordance with international norms.”

President Zelenskyy tweeted that he also applied for the admission of Saakashvili’s mother, relatives and Ukrainian doctors to the former Georgia President at the Gldani #18 prison clinic, where he is hospitalized.

The Ukrainian President also stressed the inadmissibility of the use of “disproportionate coercive measures” against a Ukrainian citizen, President Zelenskyy’s administration reported.

The phone talk comes as the Justice Ministry and the Special Penitentiary Service published two different videos showing Saakashvili being dragged into the penitentiary clinic against his will, and the ex-President refusing the hospital transfer, asking to be taken back to Rustavi #12 penitentiary.

The Georgian Government Administration reported that PM Garibashvili on his part told the Ukrainian President that Saakashvili had resisted the prison clinic transfer, insulted and attacked penitentiary employees, who then took lawful measures in response.

According to the same report, the Georgian PM claimed the actions by Saakashvili were provocative, destructive and threatening to the stability of Georgia, adding it is unacceptable for Ukrainian citizens to interfere in Georgia’s internal affairs.

As for President Zelenskyy’s appeal to enable Ukrainian doctors to visit Saakashvili in the prison clinic, PM Garibashvili responded that Georgian doctors are taking care of the ex-President.

The Prime Minister also reassured the Ukrainian President that Saakashvili is being monitored 24 hours a day, and receives appropriate medical services, the Administration reported.

He also said that Saakashvili has received more than a hundred visitors, including lawyers, family members and Georgian MPs following his arrest on October 1, according to the same report.

Authorities transferred Saakashvili to the prison hospital on November 8, against his will. He refuses to receive medication. Saakashvili said on November 11 he would call off his hunger strike if the authorities agree to transfer him to a civilian clinic for rehabilitation.

