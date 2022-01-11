U.S. Ambassador Says Washington Coordinates with Tbilisi amid Security Talks

U.S. Ambassador to Georgia Kelly Degnan stressed today the U.S. will not “negotiate about Georgia without Georgia,” vowing Washington will coordinate with Tbilisi amid high-profile international diplomatic talks over security with Moscow.

In a video address, she underlined that the U.S. has worked closely with the Georgian government, NATO Allies and other partners for this week’s meetings – U.S.-Russia bilateral talks, the NATO-Russia Council and OSCE Permanent Council – as Moscow aims to secure a guarantee that the Alliance will not enlist Georgia and Ukraine as members.

Ambassador Degnan underscored the importance of high-level diplomacy in light of Russia’s insistence that it should be “allowed to establish an exclusive sphere of influence throughout Eastern Europe and the Caucasus.”

“Russia does not get a veto over your sovereign decisions,” she assured, going on to pledge the unwavering U.S. support for Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and the 2008 NATO Bucharest Summit Declaration that Georgia and Ukraine will eventually become Allied members.

Citing the January 5 phone conversation of U.S. Deputy Secretary Wendy Sherman with her Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani, the Ambassador stressed that Russia’s demands on “security guarantees” are “unacceptable.”

“They are an attempt to discard thirty years of post-Cold War peace, stability, and progress and try to re-create Soviet domination and control over its neighbors,” she added.

The U.S. diplomat also noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin’s goal is to stop Georgia and other countries from “acting as fully sovereign, independent nations that have the right to choose their own security partners.”

Noting that Kremlin “twists the truth and distorts history trying to confuse and divide people,” Ambassador Degnan highlighted that “Russia is the country that destroyed the Republic of Georgia in 1921, desecrated Georgian Orthodox Churches and tried to smother the Georgian language.”

“Georgians fought for your country and your freedom against Russia so they could choose your own future as a strong democracy, a choice the U.S. is very proud to support,” the diplomat asserted.

While “the Kremlin has nothing to offer its neighbors but fear, oppression and disinformation,” Ambassador Degnan said in contrast that the U.S. continues to believe in “a Europe whole, free and at peace.”

The U.S. envoy said Washington is willing to negotiate with Moscow to prevent conflict and de-escalate, but vowed that “we cannot, and will not, trade away European security, sovereignty, or freedom.”

Read Also: