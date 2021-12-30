Hospitalized Saakashvili Transferred Back to Prison

Jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili, under treatment at the Gori military hospital since November 19, was transferred back to the Rustavi prison early on December 30.

Reports of Saakashvili’s transfer emerged at around 02:30 in the morning. The Special Penitentiary Service eventually confirmed that the ex-President had indeed been taken back to prison at 12:00 on the same day, nearly ten hours later.

The news comes as the ex-President previously resisted his transfer on December 27, with the move being postponed temporarily. The Georgian authorities argue Saakashvili no longer requires his rehabilitative treatment and the military clinic has discharged him.

