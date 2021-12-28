Hospitalized Saakashvili Refuses Prison Transfer

Jailed ex-President Mikheil Saakashvili on December 27 refused his transfer, allegedly forced, from Gori military hospital to Rustavi prison and temporarily remains at the clinic.

Saakashvili said today in a Facebook post that people “clad in black uniforms” yesterday attempted to remove him from the Gori military hospital, which he resisted and lost consciousness. After regaining it, a doctor informed the ex-President that he would be staying at the clinic, according to Saakashvili’s account.

As the former President stated, before attempting the “forced transfer,” the individuals informed Saakashvili he was being moved, without specifying the destination. Saakashvili said in response he demanded to have his blood pressure and heart rate measured, which came in unprecedentedly high.

According to Saakashvili, the persons tried to transfer him anyways, despite the “most severe” hypertensive crisis he has ever had. “They were continuously filming me, including during the medical procedures. The video can attest to my severe condition,” he noted.

A statement delivered by the Special Penitentiary Service on December 28 maintained attempted transfer of Saakashvili was lawful, and came after the personnel of the military hospital decided to discharge the ex-President.

It said the Penitentiary Service decided to temporarily postpone the transfer after Saakashvili suffered from fluctuations in blood pressure caused by agitation as he resisted the “lawful demand” to be moved to the Rustavi prison.

The ex-President has undergone treatment at the military hospital since November 19, following some 50-day-long hunger strike.

