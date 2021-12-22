Two Russian Servicemen Killed in Avalanche in Tskhinvali

Two Russian military servicemen were killed on December 21 in an avalanche in Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. Two others were pulled alive and taken to hospital, while one more soldier is still missing, Tskhinvali-based RES news agency reported.

The servicemen of Russia’s Southern Military District were hit by the slab of snow when they were guarding an outpost south of the Roki tunnel, the only passage between the occupied Tskhinvali Region and Russia.

The two surviving men were hospitalized with lower-degree frostbite on their hands and legs. Their condition was satisfactory and they were discharged on December 22, according to RES.

The 528th military investigation department of the Investigative Committee of Russia, stationed in Tskhinvali – launched a probe into the death of the soldiers under Russia’s Criminal Code, namely, Article 293(3) – negligence, resulting in the death of two or more persons.

Russia operates a military base in the Tskhinvali Region, falling under the command of the Southern Military District.

