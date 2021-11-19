Justice Minister Offers Saakashvili Transfer to Military Hospital

Justice Minister Rati Bregadze has offered jailed Mikheil Saakashvili to the Gori military hospital for treatment, after hunger-striking ex-President temporarily lost consciousness on November 18.

Minister Bregadze said the military hospital is well-equipped to treat the former President, but the transfer requires Saakashvili’s consent.

He warned, however, that if supporters of Saakashvili obstruct the transfer, the ex-President will be taken back to the Gldani prison clinic, where he is placed against his will since November 8.

The ex-President has not yet responded to the offer. But previously, on November 11, Saakashvili dismissed the possible transfer to the Military Hospital in Gori, citing its proximity to the Russian-occupied Tskhinvali Region/South Ossetia. “Russian occupying army and special forces are only kilometers away from the hospital.”

Nikoloz Kipshidze, Saakashvili’s personal doctor, said in the early hours of November 19 that the ex-President would need to be transported to a multi-hospital that has the capacity to conduct magnetic resonance tomography. He said Gori military hospital does not have the necessary equipment.

Parliamentary Vice-Speaker Davit Sergeenko, former longtime Health Minister of the Georgian Dream government, noted also on November 19 that Gori military hospital would be an appropriate fit for Saakashvili’s treatment. However, he also highlighted that the clinic does not have an MRT device.

