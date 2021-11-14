Public Defender: Saakashvili Treated Worse Than Other Inmates

Public Defender Nino Lomjaria has said that contrary to officials’ statements about Mikheil Saakashvili being approached the same way as other prisoners, the former Georgian President is treated worse than other inmates.

In a November 12 interview with TV Pirveli, government-critical channel, the Public Defender noted that during the past year no inmate has been transferred to the prison hospital #18 from Rustavi #12 prison, where convicted former officials, police and security officers are held.

“Talks about Mikheil Saakashvili being treated the same way as other inmates are not true. Rather, transferring an inmate from prison #12 to prison hospital #18 is an unusual case defying a common practice, because others are usually taken to civilian establishments [for treatment],” Nino Lomjaria stated.

Former President Mikheil Saakashvili, on hunger strike since October 1, was forcibly transferred from Rustavi #12 prison to #18 prison hospital on November 8 against his will. Saakashvili, his family, doctors, lawyers and Public Defender are against his treatment in the prison hospital, citing health and security risks, and demand his transfer to multi-profile civilian clinic instead.

Saakashvili said on November 11 he would call off hunger strike, as advised by the ECHR, if treated in a civilian hospital during post hunger strike recovery period, a demand the Georgian Dream authorities reject.