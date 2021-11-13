MEP Not Given Access to Saakashvili

Member of European Parliament Anna Fotyga (ECR, Poland), who arrived in Tbilisi on November 12, said she was refused to visit former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili in prison hospital.

MEP Fotyga tweeted today she “regrets the lack of will and transparency on the side of [Government] of Georgia,” and reiterated “there is still a chance of solving the situation.”

“[The Government] of Georgia is fully responsible for life and health of the former President,” she added.

I was refused to visit Michael Saakashvili in prison. I regret the lack of good will &transparency on the side of gvt. of Georgia &reiterate that there still is a chance of solving this situation. Gvt. of Georgia is fully responsible for life and health of the former president. — Anna Fotyga Biuro Poselskie (@AnnaFotyga_PE) November 13, 2021

MEP Fotyga’s concerns over the Georgian ex-President earlier prompted scathing remarks from the Georgian Dream Government.

In October, Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili said “neither [MEP Anna] Fotyga nor [MEP Andrius] Kubilius, nor anyone else, represent anything for myself or our country. There are 700 Members in the European Parliament, we can’t dance to the tune of either Fotyga or Kubilius. Let everyone take care of their own country, nobody can stand in the way of fulfilling the law and justice in this country.”

Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili was arrested on October 1, on the eve of local elections. He is now 44 days into hunger strike. On November 8, he was transferred to Gldani prison hospital against his will. On November 11, the authorities released two pieces of video footage showing Saakashvili dragged into the prison hospital. Saakashvili, his doctor and family demand his treatment in civilian clinic.

