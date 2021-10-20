Saakashvili Slams ‘Provocation,’ Pledges Support to Orthodox Patriarch

Jailed former President Mikheil Saakashvili stated in a post published on his Facebook page that he is “a spiritual son” and a supporter of Georgian Orthodox Patriarch Illia II. Saakashvili said he responded to a provocation inspired by Russia, but did not specify further.

Saakashvili stressed he has been a “follower” of Georgian Patriarch’s and the Holy Synod’s fundamental positions on all principal issues, including the relations of the Orthodox Church with other Churches.

The address comes a few days after Patriarchal locum tenens Metropolitan Shio Mujiri preached against “reconciliation,” a notion supported by the jailed ex-President and several senior clergymen.

Recalling the past, the ex-President argued that during his time as the Justice Minister under Eduard Shevardnadze’s administration, he signed with the Georgian Orthodox Church a deal that laid “groundwork” for the Concordat. The latter was signed in 2002 and grants privileges to the GOC, including generous budgetary funding and tax exemptions.

The ex-President stressed that later during his presidency he changed the Georgian flag to its current, five-cross iteration. Saakashvili said he had led the fight for adopting the flag together with the Georgian Patriarch earlier. “Together we rebuilt the temples of Bagrati, then Poti and Nekresi,” Saakashvili added.

“I do not advise anyone to rewrite history because lies have short legs and the society does not have amnesia,” he stressed.

Saakashvili also called on the “authors of these speculations” to raise their voices “about the fact that I am not allowed to carry my little cross on my chest in prison.”

Saakashvili, now a Ukrainian citizen, left the country in November 2013 amidst the end of his second presidential term. He was wanted by the Georgian Dream government on multiple charges for some eight years.

The former President was sentenced in absentia in 2018 on two separate abuse of power charges – three years for pardoning the former Interior Ministry officials, convicted in the high-profile murder case of Sandro Girgvliani, and six years for organizing an attack on opposition MP Valeri Gelashvili.

He is also charged with misappropriation of public funds and exceeding official authority in the 2007 anti-government protests case. Former President denies all the charges as politically motivated.

Since October 1, Georgian authorities are leading a new investigation over Saakashvili’s illegal border crossing. In this regard, new charges may be brought against him under Article 344 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, punishable by three to five years of prison.