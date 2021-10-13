Abkhaz Leader Visits Moscow

Kremlin-backed Abkhaz leader Aslan Bzhania is visiting Moscow, where has held meetings with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin, Head of Federal Agency for Air Transport Aleksandr Neradko, and Gazprom representatives.

The Moscow-backed leader of occupied Abkhazia and Deputy PM Khusnullin discussed Abkhaz-Russian cooperation and the socio-economic development issues of Abkhazia for 2022-2025, Bzhania’s press service reported on October 11.

Meanwhile, at the meeting with the Head of Russian Federal Agency for Air Transport, Bzhania discussed reconstruction plans for Sokhumi airport, closed since the early 1990s. Bzhania and Neradko also identified further steps to restore air traffic between occupied Abkhazia and Russia, Bzhania’s press service said on October 12.

Bzhania also met representatives of Russian energy giant Gazprom and its subsidiary Gazprom Promgaz, including the latter’s director Nikolay Storonsky. Bzhania’s press service stated on October 12 that the sides discussed developing a roadmap for the gasification of the occupied region.

Abkhaz leader departed to Moscow on October 8, having canceled his previous trip to Russia on October 3 following the Sokhumi shooting incident.

Also read:

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)