PM Garibashvili Meets President Aliyev in Baku

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili visited Baku on September 28, where he held meetings with President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev, as well as his counterpart Ali Asadov.

PM Garibashvili said the meeting at the Zuğulba Presidential Palace focused on regional transformation, bilateral relations and strategic partnership, also “new avenues for furthering our cooperation.”

During the meeting, the Georgian PM also stressed that Tbilisi is interested in strengthening political, economic and cultural ties with Baku, along with ensuring peace and stability in the region, the PM’s press service reported.

President Aliyev told PM Garibashvili that “strengthening political ties between our countries is important not only for our people, but also for the whole region.”

Stressing that Baku is “very encouraged by the very positive investment climate” in Georgia, President Aliyev said they would also discuss “traditional areas of our cooperation, like oil and gas, electric energy, transportation.”

Accompanied by Deputy PM, Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani and Economy Minister Natia Turnava, the Georgian Prime Minister also on September 29 met his counterpart Ali Asadov and participated in the 8th meeting of the Intergovernmental Economic Commission.

Following the meeting, resumed after a ten-year pause according to PM Garibashvili’s administration, Tbilisi and Baku signed memorandums of cooperation on sovereign border crossings, in the area of arts and culture, and standardization, metrology and compatibility assessment, among others.

This is the Georgian PM’s second trip to Baku this year. In May he paid his first neighboring country visit to Azerbaijan after returning as the Prime Minister in February.

