Protest in Tbilisi against Namakhvani HPP. May 23, 2021. Photo: Otar Kobakhidze / Civil.ge
ENKA Terminates Namakhvani HPP Contract with Georgia

22/09/2021 - 16:30
Istanbul-based ENKA Insaat notified the Government of Georgia to terminate Namakhvani HPP project contract, citing the breaches of contract and force majeure.

The Turkish industrial conglomerate, which served as the key investor in controversial HPP project in western Georgia, posted the relevant update on Istanbul’s Public Disclosure Platform on September 20.

More to follow

