Two New Deputy Finance Ministers Appointed

Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili appointed Ekaterine Guntsadze and Mirza Gelashvili as Deputy Finance Ministers on September 6.

Guntsadze, 36, who has worked at the Ministry since 2008, is a public finance management specialist. Prior to her appointment, she headed the Finance Ministry’s Budget Department for the past six years.

Mirza Gelashvili, 30, an economist by profession, has worked in various positions at the Ministry since December 2015. He was leading the Macroeconomic Analysis and Fiscal Policy Planning Department ahead of his appointment.