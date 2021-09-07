U.S. Congressmen, Georgian FM Discuss Defense, Security, Trade Ties

The delegation of the U.S. House of Representatives met Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani on the second day of their September 6-8 trip to Georgia. The delegation includes lawmakers Alexander Xavier Mooney (R-WV), Bryan George Steil (R-WI), Kelly Michael Armstrong (R-ND), Carol Devine Miller (R-WV), and Ronald Gene Estes (R-KS).

According to the Georgian MFA, at the meeting the parties paid particular attention to deepening U.S.-Georgia cooperation in the fields of defense and security, as well as trade and economy. The sides also stressed the importance the involvement of the U.S. in enhancing security in the Black Sea and South Caucasus region.

The parties, MFA press release noted, also addressed the importance of attracting more U.S. investments to Georgia and the role of Congress in the negotiation of the US-Georgia Free Trade Agreement.

Held a meeting W the🇺🇸 Congressmen, where we had a substantial exchange of views regarding the dynamics of the 🇬🇪🇺🇸 strategic partnership. Our two nations are strongly bound by friendship& shared values of democracy & freedom! We are committed to foster our cooperation even more! pic.twitter.com/U6EmERfFJ9 — David Zalkaliani (@DZalkaliani) September 7, 2021

Representatives Mooney, Steil, Armstrong, and Miller are the co-sponsors of the Georgia Support Act, a bipartisan draft resolution reintroduced at the Congress in February 2021.

The top Georgian diplomat thanked them for their commitment to Georgia, and also emphasized the significance of their visit in light of the difficult security environment in the region.

The delegation already met with PM Irakli Garibashvili and visited the Russian occupation line of Tskhinvali region/South Ossetia in Odzisi village yesterday. The congressmen are also set to meet with Defense Minister Juansher Burchuladze, Economy Minister Natia Turnava, as well as Georgian lawmakers.