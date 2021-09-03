Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani. Photo: mfa.gov.ge
Georgian, Norwegian FMs Talk Kabul Evacuation, Vaccine Availability

03/09/2021 - 14:18
Norwegian Foreign Minister Ine Eriksen Søreide phoned her Georgian counterpart David Zalkaliani on September 2, discussing Afghanistan evacuations and COVID-19 pandemic situation in Georgia, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported today.

The Norwegian FM acknowledged the “special contribution” of Georgia in managing the emergency evacuation flights of civilians and military personnel from Afghanistan and wide-scale humanitarian activities, according to the Georgian Foreign Ministry.

FM Zalkaliani, on his part, stressed the importance of Georgia’s role as a regional transit hub, and noted the country will continue to actively support its European and American partners in ensuring international peace and security.

The top Georgian diplomat also reassured his Norwegian colleague of the wide availability of vaccines and positive dynamics in the immunization drive, the Georgian Foreign Ministry reported.

This post is also available in: ქართული (Georgian)

