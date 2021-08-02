Georgian Dream Names Tbilisi Sakrebulo Majoritarian Candidates

Tbilisi Mayor Kakha Kaladze, who is running for re-election in October local polls, presented today the ruling Georgian Dream party’s 10 majoritarian candidates to 50-member Tbilisi Sakrebulo (City Assembly).

The list of candidates for 10 single-mandate constituencies are:

Vake – incumbent Sakrebulo Chair Giorgi Tkemaladze

Mtatsminda – Zurab Abashidze, ex-Ambassador to Kazakhstan, former Free Democrats leader

Samgori – Revaz Sokhadze, incumbent majoritarian

Isani – kakha Labuchidze, incumbent Gamgebeli (district head)

Krtsanisi – Levan Japaridze, incumbent majoritarian

Nadzaladevi – Irakli Kheladze, incumbent Gamgebeli

Gldani – Konstantine Zarnadze, Deputy Gamgebeli of Gldani

Didube – Givi Chkhartishvili

Saburtalo – Avtandil Tsintsadze, incumbent majoritarian

Chughureti – Zurab Chikviladze, incumbent Gamgebeli

Recent changes to the electoral code, amended as per EU-mediated April 19 agreement between the Georgian Dream and opposition parties, increased the number of proportional-party seats in Tbilisi Sakrebulo to 40 and reduced the majoritarian seats to 10, as opposed to the previous allocation of 25 – 25. The changes also imposed a 40% threshold for the majoritarian candidates.

